Virender Sehwag's sister joins AAP

New Delhi, Dec 31 Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Friday.

Thanking the party for taking her into its fold, Anju said: "I will fulfil all my responsibilities to the best of my abilities. For me, my responsibilities will come first and the rest will come later."

She has earlier been a Congress councillor, and also worked as a teacher.

Elder to her brother, Anju Sehwag was born in 1977 to Chaudhary Krishan Sehwag and Krishna Sehwag.

She is married to businessman Chaudhary Ravinder Singh Mahalwal.

