Voter cards provided to Kashmiri migrants at doorsteps

Srinagar, June 22 The Jammu and Kashmir government has said that the Relief Organisation is providing EPICs to the Kashmiri migrant voters in Jammu who filled their voter forms during the Special Summary Revision held in September 2022.

"Before this, the EPICs, after final printing, were placed at the disposal of local BLOs of Kashmir Valley for further distribution," J&K government said in a statement.

It said that Kashmiri migrants out of the Valley were not able to collect their EPICs owing to the fact that they were residing at various places in Jammu and other parts of the country.

The Relief Organisation, in collaboration with office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, in a first of its kind initiative is facilitating distribution of EPICs to Kashmiri migrant voters to their doorsteps for their convenience, and for this purpose a special campaign has been launched from June 19 which will go on till July 1 in Jammu.

