Voting for Egypt's presidential election underway

Cairo, Dec 10 Voting for Egypt's presidential election began on Sunday, with four candidates contesting, including incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Voting spans from December 10 to 12, with each day allowing 12 hours to cast ballots.

Overseas Egyptian voters had previously cast their ballots from December 1 to 3, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 67 million Egyptians are eligible to vote at more than 9,000 polling stations nationwide.

Sisi, who is running for a third term, was elected president in 2014 and reelected in 2018 for a second term, both with an overwhelming majority.

The other three contestants are the Social Democratic Party's Farid Zahran; the Egyptian Al-Wafd Party's Abdel Sanad Yamama; and Hazem Omar, the People's Republican Party candidate.

The final result is scheduled to be announced on December 18, if no run-off is required.

