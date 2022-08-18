Warrant against Bihar law minister triggers 'tension' between JD-U and RJD

Patna, Aug 18 A warrant against Bihar's new law minister Kartikeya Singh on Wednesday seems to have triggered tension between the JD-U and the RJD.

On Wednesday, neither deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav or any other minister from the RJD were not present at an event organised in the Bihar Vidhan Parishad which was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with other ministers of the JD-U.

Similarly, in another instance, state Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh as well as Disaster Management Minister Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam both from RJD quota, remained absent in the assessment meeting on drought situation in Bihar. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar is not pleased with the ministers of RJD.

A section of JD-U leaders are against the selection of Kartikeya Singh in the cabinet as he is very close to 'Bahubali' leader Anant Singh. After the warrant row, their claims were strengthened now. The JD-U leaders are however avoiding to say anything on Kartikeya Singh.

