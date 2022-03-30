Water wastage now an offence in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit, March 30 With the possibility of summer being harsher this year, the Pilibhit district administration in Uttar Pradesh has announced that wastage of water at automobile service stations and public places will now be a state offence.

Pilibhit has become the first district in the state to have announced such a move. The penalty for flouting the rule will be decided soon, said officials.

Chief Development Officer (CDO), Prashant Srivastav, said that the administration will also impose a ban on the plantation of eucalyptus in the district since it absorbs large amounts of groundwater.

"Uttar Pradesh has ranked first in the entire country in the sphere of water conservation and management and we wish to continue with our efforts," he said.

He further said that notices are being issued to automobile service stations in the district, making it mandatory for them to use soak pits for recharging water that they use in large quantities for cleaning cars and bikes every day.

Amitabh Agnihotri, Vice President of NGO Wildlife Biodiversity Conservation Society, said: "A single automobile service station can use up to 10,000-12,000 litres of water in a day. Most of this water is groundwater, which is drinkable. There is a pressing need to keep a check on such wastage."

The setting up of any new service station would also now need prior permission from the minor irrigation department. It would be subject to the compulsory provision of a soak pit, the CDO said.

In public places, the administration plans to keep a check on issues such as broken water pipelines and overflowing taps.

The administration is also planning to launch mass awareness programmes for farmers to opt for plantation of trees to replace eucalyptus. Prohibition on the cultivation of summer paddy would be made more rigorous for the conservation of groundwater, the CDO added.

