Waterways Conclave 2022 to focus on regional connectivity for NE

New Delhi, April 8 Aimed at focusing attention on augmenting the existing network of Inland Waterways among others, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways along with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has planned a 'Waterways Conclave 2022' at Dibrugarh in Assam on April 11 and 12.

The inland water transportation sector can play an important role in improving domestic connectivity and regional integration including the northeast region of India. The government of India has signed bilateral agreements with the government of Bangladesh to strengthen inland water transportation and maritime relations. India also acts as a major trade and transit partner for Bhutan and Nepal.

The International Waterways Indo-Bangladesh route is already operational. There is connectivity between Assam and Bangladesh through National Waterway 2 in Brahmaputra and National Waterway 16 on river Barak.

"The main purpose is to simply focus attention on augmenting the existing network, making them a little more modern, state-of-the-art, making them equipped to handle the increased traffic and getting more and more investments in the waterways sector," said Jayant Singh, vice chairperson, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

"Of course, the purpose is also to sensitize about the possibilities that exist in this sector and making a point to set up a regional connectivity grid resting on waterways so that the logistical issues that plague this part of the world are addressed," Singh told .

Along with aspirations of PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan, Waterways Conclave aims for speedy development of multimodal projects in the northeastern region to energise the economic activities and augment employment generation.

There is a potential to upsurge in regional trade and investment through collaboration. New possibilities for cooperation in the waterways sector between the nations shall be generated.

The FICCI is the industry partner for the two-day conclave.

The session spread over two days would discuss and deliberate on the potential of regional connectivity with focus on the IBP Routes; role of coastal shipping as a gateway to the landlocked states and region and technical, regulatory and managerial challenges in regional trade.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma are slated to address the conclave.

Waterways Conclave 2022 will also be attended by various stakeholders in the waterways ecosystem such as policy planners, senior government officials, domestic and international investors, sector experts, infrastructure players, vessel owners and operators, cruise tourism industry, cargo passengers, representatives of major ports as well as the governments of maritime states in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor