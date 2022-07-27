WBSSC scam: Address of firm with Arpita as director claimed fake

Kolkata, July 27 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, has received a complaint that the registered address of one of the companies which has Arpita Mukherjee as one of the two directors is fake.

The address in question is that of Echhay Entertainment Private Limited, whose registered address is 95, Rajdanga Main Road, LP-107/439/78, Kolkata - West Bengal 700107 as per the records of the Registrar of Companies (ROC) under the Union ministry of corporate affairs.

On Wednesday afternoon, while the ED officials, escorted by the central armed forces personnel, reached the above-mentioned address, they were approached by a local resident with valid documents that showed that the flat is registered in the name of his younger brother's cable television company.

The said local resident also furnished documents including the trade license of the company in support of their claims.

It has been learnt that ED officials have suggested the man to also file a complaint at the local police station on this count for records' sake. The identity of the person is yet to be disclosed.

The ED has come across two other companies which have Arpita Mukherjee as the director.

One of them, is Sentry Engineering Private Limited's whose registered office is in Diamond City South, Tower-2, Flat No-1A, 1st Floor, Kolkata - West Bengal 700041, which is the same housing complex which houses Arpita Mukherjee's residence, where from ED officials recovered huge treasure.

The third company is Symbiosis Merchants Private Limited and its registered office is 19, Nawab Abdul Latif Street, 22, Belgharia, North 24 Parganas Kolkata - West Bengal 700056, the locality that houses Arpita Mukherjee's ancestral residence, where her widow mother is still residing a solitary life.

In the same locality, there is another flat which is registered in the name of Arpita Mukherjee.

All these three companies have one more director apart from Arpita Mukherjee, whose name is Kalyan Dhar. ED sleuths suspect that all these three companies are bogus entities meant for routing the crime proceeds to different channels.

