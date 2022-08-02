WBSSC scam: Another construction company linked to Arpita Mukherjee under ED scanner

Kolkata, Aug 2 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam have tracked another shell company clandestinely linked to Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of former Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The name of the company is Zamira Sunshines Limited, which was incorporated on March 20, 2015. As per the records of the Registrar of Companies (ROC) under the Union ministry of corporate affairs, the company is involved in real estate activities with own or leased property, which includes buying, selling, renting and operating of self-owned or leased real estate such as apartment building and dwellings, non-residential buildings, developing and subdividing real estate into lots, among others.

According to ED sources, there are two factors for the Zamira Sunshines Limited to come under the scanner of the Central agency. The first reason is the registered address of the company, which is Club Town Heights, 14 BT Road, Block - 5, FLAT - 8A, Kolkata- West Bengal-700056, the same housing complex at Belgharia in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, which houses the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, where from ED recovered huge quantities of cash and gold on July 28.

The second factor is even more interesting, which is the email ID registered with the company. The email ID is arpmymail@gmail.com, the information of which the ED officials received from a piece of paper that was found in Arpita Mukherjee's falt in the Diamond City housing complex at Tollygunge in South Kolkata, from where the ED recovered huge cash, gold and other treasures on July 23.

The first three letters of the email ID are the same as the first three letters of Arpita Mukherjee's name. ED has contacted the Google authorities to get information about the email messages sent from or received by this email id.

However, unlike Symbiosis Merchants Private Limited, Sentry Engineering Private Limited and Echhay Entertainment Private Limited, Arpita Mukherjee is not a director of Zamira Sunshines Limited. As per records of ROC, the three enlisted directors of the company are Biswajit Roy as additional director, Debashis Debath and Antim Goswami as directors. The ED sleuths are now trying to figure out the links between Arpita Mukherjee and these three directors.

As per the ROC records, the authorised share capital of Zamira Sunshines Limited is Rs 1,00,000 and its paid-up capital is also Rs 1,00,000. The company's annual general meeting was last held on November 30, 2021 and its balance sheet was last filed on March 31, 2021.

