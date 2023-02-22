"We are going to intensify..." Annamalai vows to increase protests over soldier's murder allegedly by DMK man

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the party will "intensify" the protests against the state government over soldier's murder allegedly by DMK councilor.

He said that the state's progress has been stalled under the DMK government and added that the BJP will continue to attack Chief Minister MK Stalin.

His remarks came after the Tamil Nadu Police registered a case against 3,500 BJP leaders and cadres for conducting candle light march allegedly without proper permission.

The BJP leaders on Tuesday carried out a candlelight march for the army soldier who was hacked to death allegedly by a DMK Councillor in Krishnagiri. The police claimed that the BJP leaders did not seek permission for the march and registered a case against the BJP leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Annamalai said that nobody in his party will be scared of the FIR and lashed out at the state government for the same.

"The state government thinks it can cover up just by registering an FIR. Nobody is going to be afraid of a mere FIR. Because in this case, all we wanted was for the Chief Minister to seek an apology from the family for what his party member and councillor has done. And also taking care of the family by giving her a government job and adequate compensation. It is not the first time for us," he said.

The state BJP chief said that the registration of the FIR has become frequent "whenever BJP Tamil Nadu protests for the common man".

"We are not going to be cowed down by it. We will only intensify our actions in the coming days and months also till Chief Minister Stalin opens his eyes and wakes up to the reality of what is happening around him. This is only the beginning. A large number of people turned up yesterday and became a part of the candlelight march which is possibly the first time in Tamil Nadu's history. Hundreds of ex-servicemen of different ranks starting from the Brigadier, Colonel etc coming and participating in the march was only the beginning," he said.

Accusing the DMK government of establishing "one-family rule", Annamalai said that the state government is not ensuring the realization of the state's potential.

"Tamil Nadu has not seen this kind of protest for a long time. It is only beginning to show that the people have lost confidence in the DMK government. It has become a one-family rule which is neither helping to progress the state nor it is making sure that Tamil Nadu is realising its potential. We will continue to be attacking," he said.

When asked about Tamil Nadu Police's claims that the BJP had not sought permission for the candlelight march, he dismissed the claims stating that there were various police personnel providing security in the march.

"Without taking permission, would they give security with 500-1000 policemen? The day-long hunger protest, the police gave us security. The police gave permission, and only then all the people were there on the road. Now the state government has to come out of it, as yesterday was a major setback for the government as a lot of people turned up. Without permission, why would 500-1000 policemen turn up to give security?" he said.

Annamalai said that the Chief Minister "can't hide behind the police registering an FIR".

"I have got 83 cases against me, this is 84th. They keep booking in different pretexts. This does not cow down me, nor my party," he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police arrested the main accused DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and nine others including his son Rajapandi in the jawan's death case in Krishnagiri.

According to the police, the DMK Councillor had an argument with the 33-year-old Armyman Prabhu over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house on February 8.

The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day.

Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur and later succumbed to his injuries.

( With inputs from ANI )

