"We are repealing those provisions...," G Parameshwara on repeal of anti-Conversion Bill

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 : Defending his government's decision on revoking the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous Bommai-led BJP government, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said that the previous government had brought an amendment to that effect which is against the provision of the Constitution.

"What we are doing now is repealing those provisions...We will repeal it by amending those provisions," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

"...The previous Government (BJP) brought an amendment to that effect which is against the provision of the Constitution," G Parameshwara said.

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday slammed the Siddaramaiah government over its decision to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (popularly called the anti-conversion Bill) and said that the Congress government is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state.

This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah on Thursday decided to repeal the Anti-Conversion law.

Bommai said that it seems like the Karnataka CM who is ruling the state at the mercy of the high command is jeopardizing the interest of the people in favour of the high command.

"Who does the Government think it is appeasing by deciding to repeal the Anti-Conversion Bill that has been plaguing our society? It seems that Siddaramaiah, who is ruling the state at the mercy of the high command, is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state in favour of the high command," Bommai said in his tweet on Thursday.

"Ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, it has been resorting to politics of hatred and appeasement, and it is acting as if just cancelling the decisions of the previous government is only its achievement," Bommai attacked Congress govt in another tweet on Thursday.

