"We are very happy," Priyanka Gandhi on Himachal CM designate oath-taking

On her arrival in Himachal Pradesh for Chief Minister designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's oath-taking ceremony, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that the party is very happy.

"We are very happy," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters as several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi arrived in Shimla for the oath-taking ceremony.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "This is a new beginning for Congress as well as the people of Himachal Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi's yatra against inflation and unemployment will become stronger from Himachal."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "I believe that Sukhu will be able to deliver all the promises given by Cong. The people of Himachal Pradesh always supported Congress. We all will work together for the development of the state."

Former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

After being chosen as the Chief Minister, the Congress leader said that he is thankful to the Congress and Gandhi family for giving him this opportunity.

Sukhu said that he is happy that despite being from an ordinary family he is going to be the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

He is a grassroots politician who has risen from the ranks and has wide organisational experience in the hill state.

A four-time MLA, Sukhu, 58, is a former chief of Congress in the state and has been part of NSUI and Youth Congress.

He was the party's state unit president from 2013 to 2019 and spoke his mind even if it was not to the liking of the party's tall leader Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister.Sukhu has been in favour of promoting and grooming younger Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu was chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee for the assembly elections in which the party focused on local issues and made lucrative promises including an old pension scheme.He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats.

