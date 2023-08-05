We could have shown real truth of Kejriwal's governance to K'taka Min Dinesh Gundu Rao: Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, Aug 5 A day after the Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited Delhi’s Mohalla Clinic and said that it is overhyped, former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, said that he could have shown real truth of Arvind Kejriwal's governance to him.

In a tweet, Dikshit said, “Wish you'd met us also Dinesh Gundu Rao -- would have shown real truth of Arvind Kejriwal education, health, finance, environment, water, roads, buses, infra, rampant corruption. Perhaps you could have conveyed this to his new drum beaters in Congress.”

His remarks came after Rao visited a Mohalla Clinic of the Delhi government in south Delhi along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

After visiting ther Mohalla Clinic centre, Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Visited a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi with hardly any people there. Our Clinics in Karnataka have more facilities including a laboratory to do immediate tests for patients. I guess it is overhyped and I came back feeling disappointed.”

The remarks of the Karnataka Health Minister has shown signs of cracks in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of 26 opposition parties including AAP.

Besides Dikshit, several leaders of the Congress including former Union minister Ajay Maken had said that the party should not have any alliance with the AAP in Delhi. Even Punjab Congress leadership had also voiced its concern with the party leadership of not having any kind of alliance with the AAP in the state.

