"We don't have any personal interest," Tejashwi Yadav on 'Opposition Unity' efforts

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 12 : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that there is "no personal interest" of anyone in bringing the Opposition parties together and that the leaders are doing this only for the "betterment" of the country.

Speaking to reporters, Tejaswi Yadav said, "We have to fight those people who are destroying democracy, constitution and want to change history. We do not have any personal interest. We have taken this decision for the betterment of the country. They (BJP) lost Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and will lose the upcoming state elections as well".

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to mobilise the opposition against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be held in Patna on June 23, a JD(U) leader said.

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier claimed that almost 15 parties will be attending the meeting.

The meeting, which is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre, was originally scheduled to be held on June 12.

However, the meeting was pushed back after several Opposition leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressed their inability to attend the meeting on June 12, citing prior engagements and preoccupations.

