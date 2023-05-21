'We made South India BJP free', says Cong's Rajasthan in-charge

Jaipur, May 21 Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that his party has made South India 'BJP free' after emerging victorious in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

He said even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of 'Congress-mukt Bharat', that dream will never be fulfilled.

"We have made South India BJP free. Today, there is no BJP government in South India. At the same time, besides four states in North India, the BJP does not have a government in any state on its own," he said.

Randhawa further said that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the "Congress is going to form the government in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as well".

"BJP asks us what we did in 70 years? But we ask the BJP that the Prime Minister who could not run one currency in nine years, how will he ask us what we did in 70 years?" he questioned.



