We realised Finance Minister won't listen, so we walked out of LS: Cong's AR Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said the Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha after they realised that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would not listen to them.

Members of Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a walkout from the Lower House on Thursday during Sitharaman's reply to MPs' questions on the Union Budget 2022-23.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "Finance Minister was levelling false allegations against a member who was not present in the House. We asked her to follow the procedure and move a substantive motion against him. We realised she won't listen, so we walked out."

He further alleged that Sitharaman did not answer the questions but instead attempted to mislead the Opposition.

Following the Opposition leaders' walkout, Sitharaman said, "Congress does not have the patience to sit in the House and face the truth. Instead, they run away."

During the Budget Session of the Parliament on Thursday, Sitharaman slammed the Congress saying Modi Government managed the financial crisis better than the UPA Government did in 2008 and said the Congress rule was like a "dark age" in India.

"Every village has been electrified in India. 'Andhkaal' (time of darkness) prevailed during their (Congress) rule, whereas now every house in every village has got electricity," she said.

Following Opposition MPs' walkout, MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad backed Sitharaman and said, "Nirmala Sitharaman has given comparative answers to all the questions asked on the budget. She told all the things that what we have done for farmers, how much employment we have given. Opposition parties could not digest it and walked out of the house."

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

The Union Budget 2022-23 was presented in Parliament on February 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

