We will fight BJP without any compromise, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Aug 18 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that they will fight the BJP without any compromise.

His remarks came in backdrop of CBI filling a plea in Supreme Court for the cancellation of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yavad’s bail.

“BJP is there only to create confusion. They will disturb opposition leaders but such ploy will not affect us. Our stand is clear. We will fight against BJP and there will be compromise at any cost,” he said.

He said that these tactics are only employed in the state by the BJP because the elections are approaching. “BJP is most afraid of the people of Bihar. We will fight all their cases in a legal way. We are not afraid of false cases being filed against us,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that BJP is involved in defaming Bihar. “Look at the NCRB data, Delhi has the highest numbers of crime incidents. Murders, rape, loot, robbery, chain snatching are much higher in Delhi than Bihar,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that Delhi Police directly comes under the union home ministry led by Amit Shah.

“Delhi is the place where the President of India, Prime Minister and other dignitaries reside,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

