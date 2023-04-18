We will "fight for democracy" in country: Thackeray after meeting with Congress leader KC Venugopal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : After meeting with Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the two parties despite all differences in their ideologies will come together in the "fight for democracy".

Venugopal on Monday met Thackeray at his 'Matoshree' residence in Mumbai, in what can be termed as yet another step in the direction of forming "opposition unity".

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said, "First of all, I want to welcome him (Venugopal) here at Matoshree. There are differences in our ideology but it is a democracy and we have to come together with hardly a year left for the election. They (BJP) only want power and we Shiv Sena are here to save democracy".

He said that the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thakarey) and Congress will come together in the "fight for democracy".

The former Chief Minister also accused BJP of betrayal.

"We maintained a relationship with the BJP for 25-30 years. But they did not understand who was a friend and who was an opponent. We will together fight for democracy in the country," he said.

"Last time when BJP chief JP Nadda came to Mumbai, he said that there will be only one party and that is BJP. This is the biggest betrayal to all other parties. The way they tried to finish Shiv Sena and betrayed the party, they are trying to do the same with other parties too," he said.

KC Venugopal also addressed the press conference and said, "I have requested Uddhav ji to come to Delhi and meet Sonia ji and Rahul".

Earlier on April 13, as part of efforts to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. During the meeting, discussions centred on the need to talk to other parties and to move together in the fight for various issues concerning people.

On the same day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as part of efforts to unite as many opposition parties to take on the BJP.

