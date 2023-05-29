"We will fulfil all promises made before election": Karnataka Minister Satish Jharkiholi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], May 29 : Karnataka minister Satish Jharkiholi said in Belgavi on Monday that the state government is working on implementing the guarantees made before the elections.

Jharkiholi said, "It is our responsibility to implement the guarantees announced by us. Did the opposition say they will give guarantees? Is the CM from BJP or JDS? It has been only 15 days since our government came to power. Experts are deciding who to give Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 to. It is not like distributing guarantee cards which were done during elections. We will work towards implementing the guarantees".

Further, the PWD minister said, "It is not possible to give a guarantee scheme to everyone like throwing a guarantee card from door to door in an election. We will identify the needy, the poor and implement the guarantee scheme".

The people of the state have a lot of expectations from our government. We will fulfill all the promises we made in the elections. We are ready to fulfil the guarantee, but the opposition is creating confusion. It is we who gave the guarantee, not them! It takes time to fulfill the guarantees. Preparations have already been made for the implementation of the project, we will implement It", he added.

Significantly, the Congress government, having secured 135 seats in the assembly, recently came to power. Congress's Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar the Deputy CM .

