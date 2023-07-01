"We will put those who are looting Mumbai in jail": Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that once they come to power, they will jail those who are "looting" Mumbai.

"One day our government will come to power. Those who looted Mumbai will be put to jail. We will topple this corrupt government," Aaditya said asking why they are not having elections.

"We know about all your corruption, the day we come into power we will come with police and you will be sent to the right place. Mumbai is ours. Stop looting Mumbai," he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) took out a protest march against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray on corruption. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aravind Sawant and other UBT leaders were also present in the protest march.

Speaking on the ongoing corruption in the BMC, Aaditya said, "The work on the bridge has been delayed. Some corporators said that an IPS officer called them saying that the CM is giving some offers to them. Are you working for Mumbaikar or for the Khokhe government?"

On the steps taken by the UBT against the ongoing corruption, Aaditya said, "We have met the governor and requested him to take action on corruption. The governor has assured us that he will look into the matter. You put SIT probe on Mumbai BMC. Do it in other municipal corporations in Pune and Nashik as well."

Warning the state government he said, "In Bandra, our shakha was bulldozed. They used a hammer when they came into government. We will use a bulldozer against them."

Challenging the Eknath Shinde government, he said, "You call me pappu, this pappu is challenging you I am ready for any attack of your government."

Highlighting the work done by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government earlier for the BMC, he said, "BMC was in deficit of 650 crores. We brought this BMC into a profit of 92000 crores."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor