West Bengal: BJP MP Saumitra Khan alleges TMC hand in Asansol stampede

BJP leader and Member of Parliament Saumitra Khan on Thursday blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the stampede at a blanket distribution event in Asansol, in which three people were killed and five others injured. The event was also attended by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP from Bishnupur said that the stampede was a conspiracy by the TMC to frame BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. "The TMC has repeatedly tried to frame Suvendu Adhikari.

The incident occurred an hour after Suvendu Adhikari left the spot," Khan said.

He alleged that some criminals visited the spot after the BJP leader left and triggered the stampede.

"It is true that there was a lot of crowd as people had gathered to come close to Suvendu. Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the deceased," said Khan.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari defied the law by not seeking police permission to attend the blanket distribution meeting in Asansol on December 14.

According to Asansol police, the blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. "A blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. 3 people died in it and 5 were injured. We'll investigate the matter and take action," said Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam.

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said that the tragic incident happened almost an hour after his leaving the venue.

"Today I attended a Religious Program and a Social Event in the Asansol Corporation Area. I offered Pula to Lord Shiva and participated in Aarti. After that, I exchanged greetings with the devotees and conveyed my best wishes to them. After I left the venue, almost an hour later, I learnt that a tragic incident had happened and three people had died due to a stampede. Some others are injured as well," said Suvendu Adhikari in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

