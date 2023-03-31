West Bengal BJP writes to Amit Shah, seeks NIA probe into Howrah violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 : West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations.

"It is always my privilege to write to you, especially concerning about the affairs of my state. But unfortunately this time I am forced to write about the orchestrated attack on the Processions of Ram Navami in various parts of West Bengal like Howrah, Dalkhota. In Howrah it took ugly turn with Bombs and Stones thrown on the procession inspite of taking prior permission from Police by submitting Route map," wrote the West Bengal BJP chief in his letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"It is our firm belief that the whole incident was pre planned by the unfolding of events with first statement coming from none other than the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 29 that strict action will be taken against the Processions of Ram Navami if there is any untoward incident," wrote Majumdar.

Secondly, the BJP leader said on March 30 the procession in Howrah was attacked at the same place where it was attacked during the last Ram Navami in spite of police presence.

"And finally before any investigation, she has given the statement that provocation was done from the processions, ie the Hindu side and there is the involvement of BJP, therefore strict action will be taken against them," Majumdar said.

In Dalkhola also, he further said the same pattern was followed and when BJP MP and former Minister Debasree Chaudhury went to visit the affected area in Dalkhola, she was stopped by the police which proves the pre determined mindset of the State government.

"After the loss of Minority dominated Sagardighi Assembly seat in the bye election, which came as a shocker to the ruling party, we believe that a conspiracy was hatched using the Ram Navami occasion only to get back the minority vote by indulging into communal politics and attacks and overlooking the involvement of anti national forces who are going to be encouraged. Therefore, it is my request to order an impartial inquiry involving Central agencies like NIA as done in Mominpur (Kidderpore) to actually nab the culprits and not innocent Hindus or any people who might be framed for their political cause," urged Majumdar.

Following the violence in West Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking a NIA probe into the matter and immediate deployment of Central Forces in the violence-affected areas.

The Acting Justice of Calcutta High Court granted leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear at top of the list on Monday, April 3.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari wrote, "I have filed a Public Interest Litigation today in the High Court at Calcutta pertaining to the incidents of violence and attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah and Dalkhola. I have prayed for NIA probe and immediate deployment of Central Forces in such areas for containing the situation and restoration of Law and Order situation as well as for saving innocent lives. The Acting Chief Justice has been pleased grant leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear on Monday at top of the list."

Earlier on Friday Adhikari met the injured of Howarh violence in Hospital. The BJP leader alleged that West Bengal Police acted as mute spectator when houses were vandalised during the violence.

"Police are not doing its work. They are silent spectators. They are not doing anything. All houses of Hindus have been vandalised. All Hindus in Kazipara area had to flee to save their lives," Adhikari told reporters here.

"I will meet the injured and thereafter meet the Commissioner of Police (CP). CP had refused to meet me. I had sought an appointment for 4 pm but he had said that the question does not even arise - Chief Minister has given directions. But I will go there and carry a CD of yesterday's incidents with me," added the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation in Howrah where violence broke out. Shah also called West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the law and order situation in the state.

After violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday said that the lives of Hindus in the state are "under threat".

"It is disheartening. Such visuals emerge from Bengal every Ram Navami and Durga idol immersion. It is not acceptable that the lives of Hindus in Bengal are under threat. When there was violence in Howrah yesterday, Mamata Banerjee was sitting on a 30-hour Dharna,"

Chatterjee told . The BJP MP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics. She demanded the resignation of Mamata Banerjee.

"What did she say? Muslims live nicely during Ramzan. Is this an example of that? She is with Muslims for vote bank and appeasement politics. Law and order situation in the state is worse. She should resign. She is the Chief Minister as well as Home Minister and she is unable to stop this. This has been happening one after the other...This should be probed by National Investigation Agency (NIA)," added Chatterjee.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also condemned the violence in West Bengal.

"During Mamata Banerjee's rule, journalists were attacked, stone pelting was done during Ram Navami processions. If journalists are becoming victims of violence and the State government remains a mute spectator, what can be more shameful than this? The more it is condemned, the less it is..." Thakur said.

The situation turned violent in Shibpur area of Howrah on Friday. Fresh violence broke out here, on Friday a day after arson on 'Ram Navami'.

Several vehicles were set on fire earlier on Thursday after two groups clashed in

Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession.

