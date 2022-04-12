West Bengal CM shamed victim and defended accused: BJP

New Delhi, April 12 The BJP has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving love angle twist to rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali in Nadia district.

The BJP said that the chief minister shamed the victim and defended the accused.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya mentioned that sexual intercourse with a minor is rape and is a crime. "Mamata Banerjee's crass comment on the rape and murder of 14-year-old girl in Hanskhali is not just abhorrent but also steeped in gross illegality. Sexual intercourse with a minor is rape. It is a crime. Her murder is a crime. Bengal CM shamed the victim and defended the accused," Malviya tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he said: "Shocking statement by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who trivialises the brutal rape and murder of a 14 year old girl in Nadia's Hanskhali. She questions the victim and asks if it was a love affair or a case of unplanned pregnancy gone awry! Because the accused is TMC leader's son."

The controversy over the rape of a minor girl, who died later, at Hanskhali in Nadia district of West Bengal last week took a more debatable turn on Monday afternoon after the chief minister gave a love-angle twist to the incident.

Speaking at the inauguration of the revamped Milan Mela, a permanent fair ground opposite the Science City at the Eastern Metropolitan

"What has happened is not right. I condemn it. The police have arrested the accused. But the opposition parties and a section of the media are trying to give a political twist to the entire event. I have received the news that there was a love affair between the accused and the victim. So why come to a conclusion before the investigation is completed," the chief minister had said.

