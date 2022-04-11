West Bengal: Governor Dhankhar seeks response from state govt on gang rape, death of minor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought a response from the state government over the alleged gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia district. The Governor also sought a response from the West Bengal government over alleged atrocities on 'Ram Bhakts' on Ram Navami.

"Urgent response of Chief Secretary be sought on alleged gang rape, death of 14-year-old girl in Nadia as also atrocities on Ram Bhakts on Ram Navami. Both these issues have been raised today by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who called on the undersigned and sought a thorough probe," said Governor Dhankhar.

"According to LOP, both incidents highlight the worrisome state of crime against women and nose-diving law and order scenario in the state. CS be called upon to render his report on both counts earliest, latest by April 13, 2022," added Dhankhar.

Earlier on Monday, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the issues.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said state child commission will investigate the Nadia minor rape and murder case.

Further, referring to another incident, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that a Ram Navami procession was attacked by policemen in the Howrah district.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari said that some people got injured in the incident. "In the Shivpur area of Howrah district, Ram devotees took out a procession and the constable and police officer thrashed them with sticks. Some people got seriously injured," Adhikari tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Subhash Sarkar said that stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession and also at his car in Bankura.

"Stones were pelted on the Ram Navami procession in Bankura. It was done politically. They pelted stones at my car. I appeal to the police to identify and arrest the accused," the Minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

