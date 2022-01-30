West Bengal Governor to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Kolkata on Martyrs' Day

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Sunday in Kolkata.

"Will pay floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi- Apostle of Peace and Non-Violence today at 9.30 am at Gandhi Ghat, Barrackpore and at 11.00 am at Gandhi Statue at Mayo Road, Kolkata,' tweeted Dhankhar.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

