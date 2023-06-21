West Bengal violence: Police deployed after houses, shops 'torched' in village near Naxalbari

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], June 21 : Police have been deployed in West Bengal's Naxalbari's Hatighisa village after a mob reportedly "torched several houses" and resorted to "vandalism" in connection with an alleged murder of a resident on June 20 in the Muribasti area in north bengal.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police team deployed in Naxal Bari's Hatighisa village after mob vandalised and torched several houses in the Muribasti area over the alleged murder of a local villager on June 20. pic.twitter.com/Zq8PhjJh5n—(@ANI) June 21, 2023

Security was deployed in the area following the alleged murder. Hatighisa is a Village in Naxalbari Block in the Darjeeling District of West Bengal State.

In a viral video, smoke can be seen as several houses were left gutted in the arson that broke out on Wednesday.

Demanding justice, the protesters blocked the road at Hatighisa village.

Naxalbari block development officer Arindam Mondal said that the protesters have lifted the blockade at Hatighisa village after being "assured of strict action against perpetrators".

"The situation has become normal. A Police probe is underway in the incident," he said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Shop, house vandalised and torched by mob in the Muribasti area over the alleged murder of a local villager on June 20. Security personnel deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/C5cfaltWpF—(@ANI) June 21, 2023

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held on July 8, the state witnessed continuous clashes in various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. Also, a TMC worker was beaten to death in the Malda district.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in West Bengal for the upcoming panchayat elections and dismissed the plea challenging it.

Earlier on June 16, West Bengal BJP president also wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting immediate intervention in the security situation for the upcoming Panchayat elections in West Bengal.

Central Government is likely to deploy 22 Coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) with immediate effect to ensure the smooth conduct of polls in all the districts of the state.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor