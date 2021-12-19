Whenever BJP fears defeat in elections, they bring central agencies forward to intimidate opponents: Akhilesh Yadav

After the raids by the Income Tax Department on the residence of his close aides, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that whenever the party fears a defeat in an election, they bring central agencies forward to intimidate their political opponents.

"I have said it numerous times that whenever BJP fears a defeat in an election, the number of people coming from Delhi (Income Tax Department, ED, CBI) will also increase. Such institutions were used to throw the rulers out of power, but for the first time, it is being seen that such institutions are being brought forward so that Samajwadi Party does not form a government in Uttar Pradesh. The entire country knows that whenever and wherever this party is about to lose an election, they bring such institutions forward. They are utilizing the same tactics as Congress to intimidate opponents through these agencies," said Yadav while addressing a press conference.

Income Tax Department recovered cash worth Rs 17,500 in the raid that took place at the premises of Samajwadi Party functionary Rajeev Rai's premises, a close aide of party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday.

The IT department also seized call details, email, hard disks and computers in the raid that lasted 15 hours.

The IT department raided four premises of Rajiv Rai including his residence at Mau's Sahadatpura. According to IT department sources, several raids were conducted at various places in Uttar Pradesh. The premises of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and that of another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav, in Lucknow was also searched earlier today.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister's 'Upyogi' remark for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said that the state government was 'un-upyogi' and people had made up their minds to bring a 'yogya' (capable) government.

Slamming BJP for offering alleged protection to Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, he said, "Farmers who went to fight for their rights were crushed. In the investigation done by the UP government, the names of Ajay Teni and his son surfaced and fingers were raised at them. Why is he (Ajay Teni) being given protection? Why a punishment has not been given?"

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

The minister and his son Ashish have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder.

Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP had done injustice to the Nishad community, minorities, Dalits and other backward classes during its tenure.

"I am happy that when people from the Nishad community were called on stage by BJP, they did not give up on their demands. Pressure was made on the media to make sure that the news about this community fighting for its rights does not get any run time. What else this 'un-upyogi government can do?" he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held 'Nishad Samaj Jan Sabha' in Uttar Pradesh on Friday ahead of Assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled for early 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor