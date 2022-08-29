Who has asked for 'confidence motion' in Delhi Assembly: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 29 As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved a 'confidence motion', the BJP on Monday questioned who had asked for it in the Delhi Assembly.

BJP Lok Sabha Member from West Delhi Parvesh Verma tweeted, "Kejriwal is a headline hunter. He lives and loses by his media image. The liquor scam has exposed his corrupt government. He tried to change the narrative to some imaginary plot to break AAP, but questions on the liquor scam refuse to go away."

"Kejriwal is orchestrating a made-for-media 'confidence motion' just to change headlines from the liquor scam. Will the media play along with a scamster or will they call his opportunism out? He has no credibility left, but I'm sure the media has?," Verma added.

BJP information technology department head Amit Malviya tweeted, "Who has asked for a Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly? No one. It is just a desperate ploy to distract from the liquor excise and education scams, somehow obfuscate truth. There is no threat to Kejriwal's Govt. Question is - will media relent or wilt under pressure of ad money?"

Addressing the Delhi Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that he had called the confidence motion to show the people that no party MLAs were 'bought' and the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' had failed to topple his government.

Ahead of the trust vote, Kejriwal said in a tweet: "The people of Delhi have unwavering faith in their elected government, which no conspiracy can shake."

