"Who will be their PM face?" asks Ravi Shankar Prasad ahead of opposition leaders meet

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 18 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday hit out at the opposition parties over their meeting that is scheduled to be held on June 23 and said that there is a tussle between the parties for the face of Prime Minister.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to stitch a grand alliance against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will be held in Patna on June 23, JD(U), national president Lalan Singh said earlier.

Talking to the reporters in Patna, Ravi Shankar said, "Who will be their (opposition) PM face?... There is friction between them."

Terming the parties in the grand alliance as a congregation of "selfish people for power" who are incapable of facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone.

"This is an alliance of selfish people for power. Since they can't take on PM Modi alone, they are trying to do it together. India wants a fixed government not a bunch of people who keep fighting with each other", Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the Lok Sabha elections may be held earlier than scheduled due to the growing unity of the opposition.

Nitish Kumar speculated that the current government might perceive a growing opposition unity as a threat that could result in significant losses for them, prompting them to consider early polls.

"The central government has the majority and can obviously prepone the Lok Sabha elections. They (BJP) might think that the opposition unity may affect them in the coming time, so they can prepone the Lok Sabha polls," Bihar CM told reporters.

He further emphasised that if the entire opposition contests elections unitedly, then the BJP will be ousted from the states where it currently holds power.

"I have warned all the parties and asked all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. We must start preparations after the June 23 meeting," he added.

