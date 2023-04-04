Why Centre not taking action in biggest corporate scam: JD(U) chief to Shah

Patna, April 4 After a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar's Nawada, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh targeted him again on Tuesday and asked 'why his government was not taking action in the biggest corporate scam'.

"@ Amit Shah Ji, You conceited of fighting against corruption but why are you silent about the biggest corporate scam of the country? If you have courage, ask your pet parrots (ED, CBI, Income Tax) to investigate the scam and penalize the culprits," Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

"I salute to the judiciary system of the country which has taken cognizance of the matter and directed the authorities for the investigation. Your pet parrots do not have time. They are busy targeting your political opponents. They do not dare to go near your close friends," Singh further tweeted.

On Sunday, Amit Shah during a rally in Nawada, targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav and blamed them for failing to take care of the people of Bihar. He also took the name of Lalan Singh thrice, and said that when he had talked to the Bihar Governor, "Lalan Singh became angry".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor