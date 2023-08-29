Why did Central govt filed affidavit against Bihar’s caste based survey, says Tejashwi

Patna, Aug 29 A day after the Central government withdrew an affidavit pertaining to caste based survey in Bihar, the Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP-led government saying what was the need of filing the affidavit in the Supreme Court.

“The Central government had filed an affidavit against the caste based survey of Bihar in the Supreme Court on Monday and withdrew it after a few hours on Tuesday. I want to ask them what was the need of filing an affidavit in SC?” the Deputy Chief Minister asked.

He said that the Bihar government has collected the socio-economic data of every person of Bihar. “It will give an idea about which section is deprived. Accordingly, we will make policies to improve their financial condition. They will be given direct benefit from the government. Why is the BJP scared of it?” he asked.

He said that the Bihar government is doing a caste based survey and if the Central has a problem with it, it should amend the law and give rights to all states to conduct census in their states.

Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the Central government filed an affidavit on Monday and withdrew it on Tuesday. “Center is trying to stop the caste based survey at all cost. They are hatching a conspiracy to stop the caste based survey in Bihar. However, the way they are trying to stop is laughable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Congress President said that the real ‘Chal’, ‘Charitra’ and ‘Chehra’ (move, character and face) of BJP came out through the affidavit filed in it and then withdrew next day. “We are saying right from the beginning that BJP is against the caste based survey. They are trying to stop it at any cost,” he said.

--IANS

