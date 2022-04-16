Why feel rattled even before announcement of film's subject: BJP questions Congress-AAP for opposing 'The Delhi Files'

After the announcement of the film 'The Delhi Files' by 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri on Friday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala questioned the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party's opposition to the film 'even before the announcement of its subject'.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawala said, "The question arises why do the Congress party and AAP feel rattled even before the announcement of the subject of the film?"

"Vivek Agnihotri has only announced the name of his film 'The Delhi Files', he has not revealed the subject of the film, but still Congress and its ecosystem are rattled and frustrated. They talk about creative freedom and freedom of expression, but if a film portraying the truth will be made, why do they have problems with it? What do they fear will come out in the open if the film is made?" the BJP spokesperson further added hitting out at the Opposition.

Poonawala took a swipe at Congress for "trying to save Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler", accused in the anti-Sikh riots case, and alleged that the riots had the involvement of the Congress party.

"The anti-Sikh riots had the involvement of the Congress party. Delhi High Court had in its verdict also spoke about the political patronage extended to the rioters by the Congress government. It was exposed how the Congress party had tried to save Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler and how the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had justified the riots by stating when a big tree falls, the earth shakes," he said.

"This is the same ecosystem of the AAP that tried to protect Tahir Hussain when Sanjay Singh defended him who was involved and was the mastermind of the Delhi riots in 2020 in the name of CAA," Poonawala added.

Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Friday said that the director is free to make films of his choice but if he is an unbiased and honest filmmaker, he must make films on the Gujarat riots and prove that he is not a government-sponsored filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle on Friday and expressed gratitude to the people who watched 'The Kashmir Files' and said, "It's time for me to work on a new film."

He wrote, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For the last 4 years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film."

( With inputs from ANI )

