Why is police in hurry to remove banners, Saffron not symbol of terror: Hindu Sena chief

New Delhi, April 15 Hours after the Delhi Police removed the saffron flags and hoardings of 'Bhagwa JNU' from outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on Friday, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said the Delhi Police should not be in such a hurry to take down them as the 'saffron' is not a symbol of terror.

"The police should not be in such a hurry to take down the saffron flag. Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police is showing haste, it is the right of the law to protect saffron and Hindutva," Gupta told .

The members of Hindu Sena a right wing organisation had put up saffron flags outside JNU forcing the police to initiate legal action and remove the said flags from there.

The Hindu Sena chief said the Saffron and Hindutva are constantly being insulted in the JNU campus, which is very wrong. "Hindutva is our culture and saffron is the symbol of our culture. The people of any country should not have any objection to saffron," he said.

Gupta further said that Saffron and Hindutva can only trouble an anti-national person. "If someone has a problem with India's culture, then he can leave the country," he quipped.

Notably, the JNU has again become a hotbed of politics after the April 10 violence in the campus in which as many as 16 students were injured during a scuffle that allegedly started over consumption of non vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor