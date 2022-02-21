Why should I clarify on UP Chief Minister's allegations in Ahmedabad terror case, BJP is being rejected by people: Akhilesh Yadav

Slamming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath over his remarks "linking" Samajwadi Party with father of one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case, former state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that there was no need for him to give clarification and more such allegations would be made in the coming days as BJP is "being rejected by people".

Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav also hit out at the BJP government, saying "the industrialists who eloped after looting banks are also linked with someone, the whole country knows".

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday has accused Akhilesh Yadav of "silence" over "links" of the father of one of the convicts of 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast with Samajwadi Party. He had also sought clarification and apology from Akhilesh Yadav over the photo showing the 'links".

Yadav, who was campaigning in Rae Bareli, said BJP leaders were making such remarks as they are "sensing a defeat" in the polls.

"Why should I give an explanation? Central agencies should investigate. I sit in the Lok Sabha where big leaders and ministers sit. The people have shocked Bharatiya Janata Party (with their votes) and they are making such allegations. You will see many such statements in the coming days against Samajwadi Party," Yadav told ANI.

"The industrialists who eloped after looting banks are also linked with someone, the whole country knows. I saw a BJP MP meeting one such industrialist with such gratitude, it felt as if he was touching the feet of Pakistan's PM," he added.

A special court in Gujarat last week sentenced 38 people to death for the 2008 Gujarat bombings.

Yogi Adtiyanath said on Monday that eight of those convicted had connections with Azamgarh and a father of the convict is an active Samajwadi Party worker.

"A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict's father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give clarification and apologise before the public," the Chief Minister said at a public meeting in Hardoi.

Votes have been cast for three of seven phases in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

