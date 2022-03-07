Will decide after discussion with family: Robert Vadra on joining politics

Businessman and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Monday said that he may join politics and will take a decision after a discussion with family.

Speaking to ANI, Robert Vadra said, "If I can help people on a larger scale, make a change in some way in constituency and area then I will think about it. I will decide where I could be standing from but it also comes after discussion with my family. If they feel it is correct then I will take part. Most importantly, I look at what the country needs. People need change, safety for women. People need medical facilities."

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Robert Vadra said, "People have seen how Priyanka worked hard in Uttar Pradesh. People were there killed because of the vehicle driven by Minister's son. She was pushed, mistreated when she went met to the families. We do not know the reason for her arrest, she was kept in a room and other leaders who were protesting were released in a few hours. She is a fearless woman. She fights hard and knows how to survive."

"It was COVID era when she cleaned her place, CM of the State says that 'wo ussi layak hai' to clean the room. How can chief minister have two thought processes when Prime Minister talks about Swach Bharat Abhiyan and when a woman does it and chief minister has that kind of thought process. How can you be a CM of a state when you have a thought process like that," he said.

Vadra said people have seen how Priyanka Gandhi fought for people's rights.

"I am very proud of her (Priyanka Gandhi) for the hard work. I think women for the first time have a person who is taking their voice ahead, making them feel safe and taking up the issues that she felt in the ground that needed to be addressed. She is fighting for the people who are joining her in her roadshows and door-to-door campaigns," he added.

He said, "I feel all her efforts will show results soon but even if it does not, I feel the family from years together from her grandmother and father who sacrificed their lives for the country so will Rahul, Priyanka and my mother-in-law they will work as they can for the people and I feel even if whatever results are it does not deter them from working harder for the people and they will continue working harder for the people."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor