'Will demolish lies', Priyanka hits back at BJP's 'propaganda' over 'tussle' with Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 30 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit back at the BJP for claiming that a tussle is going on between the Congress leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi, saying that they are together and they will demolish the ruling party’s 'lies' and 'hollow propaganda'.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "BJP people, is this the only nonsense issue left in this time of inflation and unemployment? Sorry... but this dream of your petty minds will never come true. My brother and I have had and will always have only love, trust, respect and loyalty towards each other.”

“Don't worry, we brother-sister, along with millions of sisters and brothers of the country, will break the arrogance of your lies and hollow propaganda. Happy Raksha Bandhan. It is a festival of love between a brother and a sister, celebrate it with a positive spirit,” she said.

Her remarks came after BJP's IT wing head Amit Malviya claimed that a “tussle” is going on between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He also put out a video which talked about the “political tussle” between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public meeting in Karnataka's Mysore, Rahul Gandhi had said that his sister Priyanka Gandhi tied rakhi on his hand today and the party is fulfilling its ‘Gruha Laxmi’ promise on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

