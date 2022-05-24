Will fight attempts of Centre to target my father through me: Karti Chidambaram

Chennai, May 24 Congress leader and Lok Sabha member from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu, Karti P Chidambaram on Tuesday said he would fight the motivated attempts of the central government to target his father through him.

He is the son of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, Karti Chidambaram referring to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid and the first information report (FIR) against him and his chartered accountant said he was not associated with the visa issue directly, indirectly, vicariously or even telepathically.

Recently the CBI had conducted raids at 10 locations across the country including the houses of former Union Home Minister Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram.

Later, the CBI had arrested Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S. Bhaskaraman.

Denying any relationship with the companies mentioned in the FIR, Karti Chidambaram said: "I say with certainty that I have never facilitated even a single Chinese in their visa process, let alone 250."

The CBI has charged Karti Chidambaram and Bhaskaraman with facilitating visas for 250 Chinese nationals with the help of former Union Minister Chidambaram for a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

"I have also never known the person (now deceased) whose alleged action triggers this charge. He has never been examined by the CBI, and now, never can be," Karti Chidambaram said.

He said during the past seven years, he had been raided by central investigation agencies six times without cause or evidence.

Karti Chidambaram said he is heading back home from the UK on Tuesday after a two-week work/family trip to the UK and Europe.

