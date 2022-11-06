Will fight Kerala Governor both constitutionally and legally: CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 CPI-M's Kerala state Secretary M.V. Govindan on Sunday said that the party would fight against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan both legally and constitutionally.

Addressing media persons at the party state headquarters, AKG Centre here, he also said that the party would approach the Supreme Court against the Governor.

Govindan, who is also a party Politburo member, also said that the party is coordinating other parties for a unified fight against the Governors of the respective states, and Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK was willing to open such a joint opposition front.

He said that a Raj Bhavan march will be organised against the Governor and national leaders will take part in the meeting.

The CPI-M leader accused the RSS of trying to inculcate communalism in the campuses of Kerala and added that his CPI-M will oppose this with full might.

Govindan also said that the controversy over increasing retirement age of employees of the public sector undertakings of Kerala has come to an end, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had intervened in the matter and withdrew the suggestion of increasing the retirement age from the present 56 to 60 years.

He also said that the backdoor postings in government departments were not in the agenda of the party, and the Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor had confirmed to the party that she had not written a letter to the CPI-M Thiruvananthapuram district Secretary apprising him of temporary vacancies in the corporation.

There was no system of posting party cadres through the backdoor, Govindan said.

