"Will follow SC order on hate politics...not targeting anybody": Kamal Nath on Bajrang Dal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 : Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, said on Monday that the party is not targeting anyone in particular, and will take action against those involved in "hate politics" as per the direction of Supreme Court.

He was responding to a query on if 'Bajrang Dal' will be mentioned in the party manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls on lines with that in Karnataka.

"We will follow what the Supreme Court has said on multiple occasions, that is to take stringent action against individuals and organisations who indulge in hate politics. We aren't targeting anybody," Nath said at a press conference here in Bhopal.

He added, "If someone feels that he is being targeted, it means they are indulging in such things. If people are asking about Bajrang Dal, means they themselves accept that the outfit is involved in it (hate politics)"

The former CM also took a dig at Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stating, "Along with being the 'Mukhya Mantri', he is also a 'Shilanayas Mantri'...carries coconut in his pocket".

Notably, the Congress party in its manifesto in Karnataka had mentioned taking "stringent action" against organisations like the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

This created an uproar and the party had to suffer a backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party and other organisations.

