Will form govt in Uttarakhand with huge majority: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 14 As voting for Uttarakhand assembly polls has come to an end, the BJP has expressed confidence that it will win with a huge majority. The BJP also blamed main opposition party, the Congress for polarizing the election in the name of religion and said that people of the devbhoomi are going to give befitting reply to the politics of appeasement.

The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand sought votes on development plank under the double engine government and warned voters against the appeasement policy of the Congress.

BJP national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge, Dushyant Gautam told that the way people voluntarily came out to vote clearly shows that their blessing is with the BJP.

"The trend and feedback received till late afternoon clearly shows voters voluntarily coming out to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP victorious in the assembly polls. People are blessing to the PM's call to make it a decade of Uttarakhand. People do not want any experiment and are supporting the BJP to take the state to new height of development. We will form the next government in Uttarakhand with huge majority," Gautam said.

When asked why at end of campaign chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised about implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Gautam said, "When other party is trying to polarize to appease a particular community, society reacts and thinks about its security. Whats wrong in talking about UCC as it is equal for everyone. There is no communal incident in the last five years in Uttarakhand during BJP rule, but Congress is trying to divide the society for its small political benefits."

In 2017 assembly polls, the BJP won 57 of 70 seats. Congress won 11 and two independents won assembly segments. Since its formation in 2000, power in Uttarakhand has changed every five years between the BJP and the Congress.

