'Will issue QR code-based ID cards': Madhusudan Mistry on Congress MPs' letter on presidential polls

New Delhi, Sep 10 After five Congress MPs wrote to AICC central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry seeking transparency in the party's presidential election scheduled on October 17, Mistry said on Saturday that for the first time, QR code-based identity cards will be issued to all the delegates across the 28 states and nine Union Territories.

In a letter addressed to Congress MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque, who wrote to the central election authority chairman, Mistry said, "For the first time, we are issuing QR-code based identity cards to all the delegates across the 28 states and nine Union Territories that have Congress committees. Those who want to file a nomination should check if they have a delegate identity card available with them. Only people with valid identity cards will be allowed to sign the nomination papers for the position of Congress President."

Appreciating the concern for free, fair and transparent election, Mistry said that the first avenue open for any delegate to file a nomination for the Congress President's post is - they can look for the names of the 10 supporters (delegates) in their state at the Pradesh Congress Committee office.

"The name and the serial number are available in the state list. The nomination signed by 10 supporters (delegates) will be sufficient for validity of the nomination," Mistry said.

"If anyone desires to get nomination from 10 supporters from different states, the list of all 9,000+ delegates will be available in my office at AICC Delhi from September 20 (11 am to 6 pm), before they file their nomination on September 24. They can come and choose their 10 supporters (delegates) from the list and obtain their signature for nomination," Mistry wrote in the letter.

Mistry said the process should resolve the anxiety over filing of nomination without knowing the names of the delegates.

"I hope this satisfies the needs of you and other colleagues who have signed the letter," Mistry concluded.

