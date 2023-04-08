'Will meet in the court of law', Assam CM hits back at Rahul

By IANS | Published: April 8, 2023 08:30 PM 2023-04-08T20:30:04+5:30 2023-04-08T20:40:17+5:30

Guwahati, April 8 Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday responded sharply to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi linking Assam ...

'Will meet in the court of law', Assam CM hits back at Rahul | 'Will meet in the court of law', Assam CM hits back at Rahul

'Will meet in the court of law', Assam CM hits back at Rahul

Next

Guwahati, April 8 Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday responded sharply to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi linking Assam Chief Minister to industrialist Gautam Adani.

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar flagged the Opposition's campaign against Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter linking former Congressmen Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Reddy and Anil Antony to Adani, saying, "They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same who has Rs 20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?"

Reacting to the tweet, Sarma said it was "decent" on the part of BJP not to interrogate Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald and Bofors scam cases, adding that he would the Congress leader in the court of law.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : ncp Himanta Biswa Sarma Rahul Gandhi Gautam Adani Himanta sarma Kerala youth congress Himanta biswa Himanta sarma biswa Bjp-led north east democratic alliance Amethi-born