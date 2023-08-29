'Will not join any secular party', says suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad, Aug 29 Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday said that he will die but will not join any secular party.

The member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Goshamahal constituency vowed to continue working for ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

He ruled out joining either Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or the Congress party.

He hoped that his suspension would be revoked. He, however, made it clear that if his suspension is not revoked and if he is not fielded by the BJP, he would not contest the election as an independent candidate or on the ticket of any other party.

“If necessary, I will stay away from politics for some years and work for my goal of turning India into Hindu Rashtra,” he told reporters.

Earlier this month he had stated in the state Assembly that he will not be a member in the next Telangana Assembly.

The controversial legislator also remarked that both ‘ghar wale’ and ‘bahar wale’ don’t want him in the next Assembly. He, however, did not elaborate.

Assembly elections are due to be held towards year-end.

