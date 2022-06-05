Wishes pour in for Yogi on his birthday

Lucknow, June 5 Wishes are pouring in for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose 50th birthday is being celebrated on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Yogi Adityanath on his 50th birthday. He termed Yogi Adityanath as 'a dynamic chief minister' and said that 'under his leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended warm wishes to the chief minister.

He said in a tweet, "Chief Minister engaged with full power and strategy in the construction of new Uttar Pradesh. Wishing you a very happy birthday. For the welfare and development of the people of the state, he is working tirelessly with a dedicated spirit."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, too, wished for the chief minister on his birthday. BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted: "Hearty congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday today and wish him a long life."

On Saturday evening, a special 'aarti' was organised at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. Cut outs of bulldozers were also a part of the special decorations on the occasion.

Yogi Adityanath is now also known as 'Bulldozer Baba' in Uttar Pradesh after he extensively used the machine to demolish properties of the mafia.

Meanwhile, the chief minister's birthday will be celebrated at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya where a 5,100 kilogram cake will be cut to mark the occasion.

BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said that a crowd of five lakh people will participate in the event.

