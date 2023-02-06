With Pak economy on the brink, Shehbaz Sharif spins Kashmir yarn

New Delhi, Feb 6 A down-and-out Pakistan is spinning new conspiracy theories after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that a plot had been conceived to freeze the Kashmir issue for 20 years.

Sharif of course hastened to declare that no Pakistani could even think of allowing this to happen, the Dawn reported.

Pakistan's economy is on the brink and the success of India's global diplomacy has pushed Pakistan into a corner, especially among the leading Islamic nations but Shehbaz Sharif is busy stoking the Kashmir issue.

"Moments ago, some people shared with me in the (speaker's) chamber that a plot was conceived to defer the plebiscite in Kashmir until the next 20 years. There cannot be any conspiracy and cruelty with the Kashmiris bigger than this," Sharif said, according to the 'Dawn' report.

"I think no Pakistani politician or serviceman or soldier can even think anything like this," added the premier, the Dawn reported.

PM Sharif's disclosure was a veiled affirmation of rumours doing the rounds for some time about the freezing of Kashmir issue for 20 years through backchannel diplomacy. He didn't add detail to it, the Dawn reported.

"We are faced with huge financial challenges. While I talk to you here, an IMF delegation in Islamabad is combing every book and subsidy of every single penny.

"We have to live, but like the living nations do and not with a begging bowl. This continued to happen over the past 75 years, but someone somewhere has to stop it. And this will stop when the whole nation will unite to challenge poverty, hunger and dearness, and generate the country's internal resources," Sharif said.

