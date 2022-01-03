Withdraw cases against farmers, implement MSP: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 3 The Congress on Monday demanded withdrawal of cases against farmers and implementation of MSP as soon as possible.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "we demand that today, please, come forward and announce compensation for next of the kin of each one of the 700 farmers who died, announce a government job for them, and also announce withdrawal of every single criminal case registered falsely from UP to Haryana."

He said the government should announce constitution of the committee to decide on the compulsory MSP architecture and ensure that not only the committee is constituted within 24 hours, but, it delivers a report within next 30 days, so that farmers of India know, what is the possibility or what is the way forward about grant of Minimum Support Price for their produce to them.

The Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government only work for a handful of crony capitalists and actually, it is arrogant and insensitive and intemperate viz-a-viz the demands of the toiling farmers and farm labourers of this country and they will not pardon you.

The Congress also raised the issue of China and alleged that the Modi Government has compromised on national security.

"With a sense of pain, I must say that the Modi Government has compromised India's territorial integrity. With a sense of dismay, I must say that we have a weak-kneed Prime Minister in Narendra Modi."

"How China dared to rename 26-27 places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is an integral part of our motherland India and why is Prime Minister Mum? Why is the Prime Minister quiet and silent? Why is the Defence Minister not uttering a word? It is a bounden duty of our government and Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to ensure that Chinese transgression into India's territories is defeated decisively, to use your own words Mr Prime Minister, please, show red eyes to China. Please, look into their eyes and ensure that the Chinese transgression is decisively defeated," he said.

