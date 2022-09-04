Without mass base in J&K, can Azad survive his biggest political test?

New Delhi, Sep 4 After he broke away from the Congress, his political home for 52 years, the big question confronting political pundits is: Will Ghulam Nabi Azad survive and rise or simply fade away as another also-ran?

The challenges for him are huge, in the sense that he has never been a mass leader. For most of his 50-plus years in the Congress, he has worked at best as an organisational man, winning elections only three times - twice to the Lok Sabha

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor