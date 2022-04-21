'Woke up very late', BJP MP takes jibe over Congress delegation's visit to Jahangirpuri

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hansraj Hans on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress party whose 16-member delegation visited the Jahangirpuri area to meet the families affected by the demolition drive carried out yesterday, and said that the party woke up very late and should have visited on the night of the violence to appeal for peace.

Speaking to ANI, Hans said, "The Congress party woke up very late. They only passed statements sitting at home. The statements should be such that don't instigate and provoke people. They should have gone on the same day when there was violence, they should have appealed for peace. I went there the same night and appealed for peace."

Notably, a 16-member group of Congress leaders, including general secretary Ajay Maken, reached Delhi's Jahangirpuri to meet the affected families due to demolition. The delegation will submit a report to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, said a member of the 16-member group.

The BJP MP asserted that the situation in the area is under control.

Asked about the Supreme Court order to maintain status quo for another two weeks on the demolition, Hans said that the court order will be obeyed.

"The order of the Supreme Court has to be obeyed by everyone and we will obey to the orders. My view is that no innocent should be punished and no culprit should be acquitted. No one-sided action is being taken. It is a balanced action that was taken," he said.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri in the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor