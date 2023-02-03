Work towards nation building: Assam CM tells state's NCC, NSS contingent

Guwahati, Feb 3 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday interacted with the NCC cadets and members of the National Service Scheme (NSS) belonging to Assam who had taken part in this year's Republic Day parade in the national capital.

During the interaction, Sarma asked about the experiences they gained through their participation in the Republic Day parade.

The Chief Minister also answered various queries of the NCC and NSS members regarding the life, work, motivation, etc., of the Chief Minister.

He appealed to the young NCC and NSS cadets to continue working towards the process of nation-building by utilising the experiences gained during the preparations and practice for the Republic Day parade.

Sarma also appealed to them to write about their Republic Day parade experiences in their respective educational institutions' magazines and souvenirs. "This would inspire others to imbibe a sense of nationalism and patriotism," he said.

The Chief Minister responded to queries by the young cadets on success, failure, life-lessons, motivation, among others.

"Life does not always move forward on a straight lane but often meanders along a zig-zag path. It is, therefore, important that one takes motivation not only from success stories but also learns from the stories of failures," Sarma said.

He also said that there is no short-cut to success and one must take part in a healthy competition.

The Chief Minister further said only those who realise the purpose of life manage to make a permanent place in people's memory.

The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Sports & Youth Welfare) Maninder Singh, Guwahati-based NCC Group Headquarters Group Commander Brigadier Dinar Dighe, and other dignitaries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor