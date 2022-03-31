World Bank to assist SL in purchasing essential medicines

Colombia, March 31 The World Bank has pledged to provide assistance to purchase required quantities of essential medicines for Sri Lanka's health sector following a request made by the government, local media reported on Thursday.

During a discussion with World Bank's Regional Director for Human Development in the South Asia region Lynne D. Sherburne-Benz, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana had sought the assistance of the World Bank to ensure a continuous supply of medicinal drugs in Sri Lanka, reports Xinhua news agency.

Considering this request, the World Bank's regional director informed the State Minister that the World Bank will take it as a high priority and take immediate measures to provide assistance.

Sri Lanka's health sector is currently facing a shortage of essential drugs due to import restrictions in place following a foreign exchange shortage.

Earlier this week, surgeries at a state hospital in the central hills of Kandy came to a halt for a day due to the lack of necessary drugs to perform operations, but it was resolved after the Health Ministry sent urgent supplies.

