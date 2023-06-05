World expressed solidarity with India, says Jaishankar on Odisha train tragedy

New Delhi, June 5 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Windhoek, Namibia, said that condolence messages on the Odisha train tragedy received from all over the world shows how globalised the world has become and expressed solidarity and support to India.

"I received messages of condolence on the Odisha train accident from foreign ministers and friends from all over the world (including Namibia), the prime minister also received several messages. The world felt that it should support India. This shows how globalised the world has become and also that it is standing and is connected with India," Jaishankar said in his address on Sunday.

The external affairs minister earlier on Sunday reached Namibia on a three-day visit.

This is the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to Namibia.

"Arrived in Windhoek. Thank Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly," Jaishankar had tweeted after his arrival on June 4.

"Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward," he added further.

During the visit, the minister will call on the top leadership of the country and also meet with other ministers of the government.

Official sources said that Jaishankar will also co-chair the inaugural session of the joint commission meeting with the Namibian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

